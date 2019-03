JOHOR BARU: Three men were charged at the Johor Baru magistrate’s court here today with trafficking 2.064 tonnes of drugs believed to be methamphetamine on March 19.

There was no plea recorded from the accused — Pang Ming Siong, 47; Cheng Foot Leong, 39; and Tok Chun Whei, 35 — after the charges were read to them before magistrate Siti Hajar Ali.

According to the charge sheet, the three of them were charged with trafficking about 2.064 tonnes of methamphetamine at Lot 1162 Kolam Ikan, Jalan Tanah Merah Desa Cemerlang, near Ulu Tiram, here at about 7.30am.

The three of them, represented by counsel Muhammad Abdul Kadir, were charged with committing the offence under Section 39(B)(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

All three, if convicted, could be sentenced under Section 39(B)(2) of the act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali urged the court not to allow bail for the accused.

The Court later allowed the application of the deputy public prosecutor.

Siti Hajar also set May 23 for submission of the chemistry report. — Bernama