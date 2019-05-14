Three men detained in connection with fraud syndicate

KLANG: Police detained three men in connection with an investment fraud syndicate known as ‘Jasman Investments’ involving millions of ringgit in losses, at three separate locations, yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspects, aged 40 to 53, were detained in Bukit Tinggi, Klang; Kampung Melayu, Subang and in Tumpat, Kelantan respectively.

“In the first arrest we detained the first suspect, believed to be an investment agent at about 5am at a hotel in Bukit Tinggi as a result of public tip-off.

“Further interrogation on the first suspect resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man in Subang, popularly known as ‘Datuk’ among investors and another suspect, 53, who was also the main suspect in the case, in Tumpat, Kelantan,” he told reporters here today.

He said police also seized three luxury vehicles including a Toyota Vellfire as well as watches, branded bags and mobile phones of various brands.

He said the syndicate, believed to be active since 2016, has deceived more than 2,000 victims through their organised talks, apart from showing documents such as cheques to convince and dupe their preys.

He said every potential investor or victim was promised a RM1 billion profit for every RM1,000 investment.

“Police believe all victims are from all over the country as the investment agents move in every state.

“... and police are also looking for four other individuals believed to be the investment agents, namely, Khamisah Abdul Rahman, Roslan Razak, Roslan Mutafa and Ferra, to assist with the investigations,” he said.

All three suspects were detained for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama