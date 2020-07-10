Three men died, two seriously injured in Jalan Kuala Jeneris accident

KUALA BERANG: Three men died and two others were seriously injured in an accident involving a trailer lorry and a Toyota Vios car at Kilometre 42, Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi (Aring), yesterday evening.

Hulu Terengganu Police Chief, Deputy Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the three people who died were travelling in the Toyota Vios with two others from the direction of Bera, Pahang, heading towards Perak.

“In the incident at 7.30pm, the driver of the car Noriskandar Muzafar, 33, the front seat passenger Wan Ahmad Adam Murshidy Wan Rosli, 24, and the back seat passenger, Zulkarnain Buniyami, 18 died at the location.

“The other two passengers, Afif Safwan Mohd Zuki, 21 and Mohamad Rusydi Md Said, 26 who were injured are being treated at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The Toyota Vios was believed to have skidded after it went into a puddle and went into the path of a trailer lorry which was travelling from the direction of Gua Musang, Kelantan towards Pelabuhan Gebeng, Kuantan, Pahang.

Mohd Adli said the victims’ bodies have been taken to the Forensics Unit of the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama