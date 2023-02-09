Three men feared lost on Gunung Tebu

JERTIH: Three men are feared lost after failing to descend while climbing Mount Tebu in Jabi near here, yesterday.

According to Besut deputy police chief DSP Azrol Anuar Nor, the climbers, aged between 23 and 33, were said to have left their respective homes in Kuala Terengganu last Thursday.

“The police received a report about the three men from the mother of one of them at 12.50 pm yesterday after she received a call from her son informing that he and his friends were lost on Gunung Tebu.

“Following that, a search was mounted at 3.30 pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Azrol Anuar said the search and rescue (SAR) operation was however halted at 6 pm yesterday as it was raining and getting darker, but resumed at 8 am today.

To facilitate the SAR, he said, the foot of the mountain, involving Hutan Lipur Lata Belatan, has been closed for the day.

The search and rescue operation involved the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the mountain guides. - Bernama