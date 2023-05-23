Three men fined for rioting during football match

IPOH: Three men were fined RM2,000 each, in default three months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for rioting during a football match at the Perak Stadium last Saturday.

Magistrate S. Punitha meted out the fine on Mohamad Amirul Asnil Mat Pandir, 26, Muhammad Aiman Firdaus Badrul Hisam, 21, and Muhammad Hayyan Sufi Mohd Sabri, 20, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Another accused, aged 17, was allowed bail of RM1,500 with one surety pending his probationary report and the court set June 28 for mention.

The four of them were jointly charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code with rioting at the stadium at 9.17 pm last Saturday.

The incident occurred during a Super League match between Perak FC and Selangor FC.

All the accused were represented by lawyer Robert S. Gnanarajan, while deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani prosecuted. -Bernama