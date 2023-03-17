Three men held for allegedly attacking restaurant workers

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested three men for allegedly beating two workers of a nasi kandar restaurant in Cyberjaya near here yesterday after the footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the trio, aged 50 to 51, were detained separately at the Cyberjaya Police Station and Sepang District Police Headquarters between 1.40 am and 10 am today.

In the 7.30 pm incident, the three men who went to the restaurant to eat were believed to have beaten the restaurant workers after one of them was told not to use his bare hand to pick up a side dish in the rice section.

“The suspect is said to have used his hand to pick up food while drunk... After being told to stop, the men acted aggressively and started to hit the staff,” he said in a statement.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the staff were also hit using metal tongs on their head and body, causing them to suffer injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries and Sections 427 and 506 of the same code for criminal intimidation.

He said two of the suspects, a tourist guide and a taxi driver, have previous criminal and drug records.

One of three men has been remanded until Sunday, and police will submit a remand application for the other two suspects tomorrow, he added. - Bernama