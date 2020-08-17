Three men, including disabled, nabbed for drugs offences

ALOR STAR: Police detained three men, including a disabled, on suspicion of drug abuse activities in three separate raids conducted around Padang Serai in Kulim, yesterday.

Kulim district police chief, Supt Azhar Hashim said the 37-year-old disabled man, a slow learner, was detained in front of a house in Kampung Dekeh, Padang Serai at 5.50pm.

“From the inspection carried out, police found syabu type of drugs weighing 138.85 grams which were kept in his sling bag. The suspect, who is also unemployed, believed to have been involved in drug abuse since 2015.

“Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man was arrested at the Kampung Permatang Tok Dik oil palm plantation area in Padang Serai at 3.10pm and a transparent plastic packet believed to be containing heroin weighing 8.40 grams was also seized.

“Another suspect, aged 40, was arrested in the same village and 34 grams of heroin as well as 4.60 grams of syabu were seized,” he said in a statement here today.

Azhar said that all suspects tested positive for drugs and had previous drug-related criminal records.

The cases were being investigated under Section 39 B and Section 39 A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama