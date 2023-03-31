Three men including father and son killed in car crash

PONTIAN: Three men, including a father and his son, were killed while two others were injured in an accident at Kilometre 5.7, Jalan Parit Semerah-Parit Kudus, here, at 5 pm yesterday.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib said the victims, Muhamad Shah Rizal Jamaludin, 22, his father, Jamaludin Abd Wahab, 58, and their relative Muhamad Nor Azlan Roz, 28, who were travelling in a white Proton Saga, died at the scene.

He said another passenger, Mohd Faizal Saari, 35, and the driver of a black Proton Perdana vehicle Donny Tauh, 20, were injured.

He said the Proton Saga car was believed to be headed to Parit Kudus from Parit Semerah, while the Proton Perdana was from the opposite direction.

“Initial investigations found that the Proton Saga driver, Muhamad Shah Rizal, lost control and crashed into the Proton Perdana before the car plunged into a watery ditch, resulting in all of them being trapped,“ he said in a statement last night.

Mohammad Shofee said Muhamad Shah Rizal, Muhamad Nor Azlan and Jamaludin succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead by the medical officer despatched to the scene.

“The bodies were sent to the Pontian Hospital Forensic Unit for further action, while Mohd Faizal and Donny are receiving treatment at the same hospital,“ he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama