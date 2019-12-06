Three men, including two Iranians, sent to gallows for trafficking

GEORGE TOWN: Three men, including two Iranians, were sent to the gallows to be hanged to death by the High Court here today for trafficking in methamphetamine drug into the country four years ago.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir handed down the sentence on J. Balakrishnan, 63, and Iranians Mohammad Abbasi Younes, 37, and SeyedMohsen Namazikivaj Seyedreza, 31, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against them.

However, another accused in the case, B. Lacheme Devi, 56, was acquitted and discharge of the trafficking charge.

In discharging the charge against the woman, Akhtar said Lacheme Devi had proven that she had no knowledge of the drug.

“After taking into account all the evidence in the case and the sworn testimony of all the accused, the court found the first, second and third accused (three men including the two Iranians) guilty. Therefore, the court sentenced the three of them to death.

However, for the fourth accused (Lacheme Devi), there is doubts whether she had knowledge of the drug and this was not challenged by the prosecution. Following which, the defence succeeded in raising reasonable doubts and the fourth accused is acquitted and discharged,” he added.

All of them were jointly charged with trafficking in the drug at a premises in Perindustrian Kecil, Taman Sri Rambai, Seberang Perai Tengah, at 10.10pm on Aug 20, 2015.

There were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The law provides the death sentence or imprisonment for life, and if not sentenced to death, is liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar and Nurul Fatin Hussin prosecuted, while lawyer Kitson Foong represented.

The other accused, Balakrishnan and Lachemi Devi were represented by lawyers A. Ashok and R.S.N Rayer, respectively. — Bernama