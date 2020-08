KOTA BARU: Three men, including two foreigners, died after the Mitsubishi Triton they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry near Kampung Pahi at Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang, early this morning.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah said one of the deceased was a 21-year-old man from Tumpat while the two other foreigners were from Thailand.

He said a Proton X70 vehicle, with two women in it, which was behind the lorry also caught fire after failing to avoid the lorry and crashing into it.

He said the lorry driver and the two women in the Proton X70 suffered only minor injuries.

“Police will conduct further investigations into the incident, including an allegation that an object had caused the lorry’s tire to be dislodged.

“We will also be identifying the two Thai nationals who died in the crash,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station Senior Fire Officer (PBKII) Operations Commander, Che Razak Harun said they received an emergency call at 4.54am before eight firefighters were dispatched to the location.

He said the crash involved six victims from three vehicles, namely a lorry, a Mitsubishi Triton and a Proton X70.

“The crash occurred when the Mitsubishi Triton was said to have skidded to the right side of the opposite road and collided with the lorry.

“A Proton X70 which was behind did not have time to avoid the lorry and collided with it and caught fire. The vehicle was completely razed by the fire,” he said. — Bernama