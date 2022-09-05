Three men killed as cement mixer truck plunges into ravine

KAPIT: Three men were killed after the cement mixer truck they were riding in plunged into a ravine at Jalan Merit, some 30 kilometres away from here today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said that a team of 12 firefighters from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 11.35 am.

However, as the road to the location was a logging road, the firefighters had to ride two 4WD vehicles owned by the cement company to reach the accident site.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that there had been an accident involving a cement mixer truck carrying three workers that plunged into a six-meter deep ravine,” he said, adding that the firefighters had to cut the windscreen frame of the truck to remove the trapped victims.

The victims, George Wong and Steven Janggai Bungkang, aged 33, and Bunyau Manggie, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ bodies were carried out of the ravine using a stretcher and were handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama