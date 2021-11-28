Three men nabbed for attempting to smuggle 17 illegal immigrants

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested three local men for allegedly trying to smuggle in 17 Myanmar nationals at the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza (southbound) near here, last Friday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said in the 9.30 am incident, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters and Bukit Aman pulled over three cars driven by the suspects aged between 40 and 50.

‘On checking, police found 12 women and five men aged between 21 and 44 in the vehicles with no valid travel documents.

“All the illegal immigrants and three local men were taken to the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Roze said the investigation found that the three men acted as transporters and were believed to have been paid RM200 by the agent for each of the immigrants transported.

“The three men travelled from Perak to pick up the illegal immigrants in Changloon near Kubang Pasu to be sent to a transit house in Perak.

“The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

Mohd Roze said all the individuals including the illegal immigrants were remanded for 28 days starting today under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

He said the Kedah police would continue their efforts to curb human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities in the state and urged the public to channel information at 04-7741403 (ext. 105) or MERS 999. — Bernama