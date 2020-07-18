Three men nabbed for drink-driving in Petaling Jaya

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested three men for driving under the influence of alcohol in an operation at several locations here last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects were aged between 36 and 55.

“Police also issued 44 summonses against road users for various traffic offences during the operation,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee added that 266 road users and 219 vehicles were inspected in the four-hour operation, which began at 11pm. - Bernama