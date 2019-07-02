Three men nabbed for selling tainted alcohol in Semenyih

KAJANG: Police detained three men - two Myanmar nationals and a local - believed to be selling tainted alcoholic drinks in a raid carried out at a liquor shop in Jalan Pasar Baru, Semenyih, last Friday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the local man with his two assistants, aged 30 to 45, were detained in the 1pm raid carried out by the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD)’s Criminal Investigation Division, following information and police intelligence.

“A total of 190 cans of alcoholic drinks of Miludeer and Bieremark brands worth about RM2,000 were also seized during the raid,“ he told a press conference at the Kajang IPD here.

Ahmad Dzaffir said arrests were made to facilitate investigations into the death of a foreigner from methanol poisoning in the Kajang district last June.

“We believe the tainted alcoholic drinks were produced abroad before being smuggled into the country and undergoing re-packaging process in Malaysia,“ he said, adding that the case was investigated under Section 304 (b) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

The three men were remanded for four days until tomorrow, he said. — Bernama