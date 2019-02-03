Three men nabbed in drug bust, RM5.6m worth ketamine seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men were arrested and 92.7kg of ketamine seized in a drug bust in Selangor on Friday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department deputy director DCP Zulkifli Ali said the first arrest made at 7.40pm involved a man who was in a Nissan Almera car in Jalan Jengka, Subang Jaya, near here.

He said the arrest of the 41-year-old man led to the seizure of 90 packets of Chinese tea containing drugs hidden in a sack that was kept on the floor board of the back seat.

The other two men, aged 49 and 54 years, were in a Perodua Axia car when caught at the Sungai Buloh R & R along the North-South Expressway.

“We believe the drugs were brought in from a neighbouring country to be distributed around the Klang Valley ... the haul could have supported 300,000 “fixes”,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya police headquarters, here today.

Zulkifli said each of the packet weighed a kilo and was being sold at between RM60,000 and RM65,000 in the market.

Police seized the Nissan Almera, Perodua Axia and also a Toyota Vios belonging to the third suspect besides RM8,000 in cash and a Titan watch, he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said police caught 17,363 people for drug offences in January and seized drugs worth a total of RM90.1 million.

Of those caught, 16,245 were locals and the breakdown on the seizures was syabu ( 611kg); ketamine (10kg); eramin 5 pills (3.34kg); yaba pills (3.19kg); ecstasy (6.7kg), cannabis (5.18kg); and heroin (83.62kg). — Bernama