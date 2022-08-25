Three men nabbed over misappropriation of diesel in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Three men were arrested after trade enforcement officers seized 1,280 litres of diesel suspected to have been misappropriated at the Bukit Kayu Hitam industrial estate near here yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Kedah director Affendi Rajini Kanth said the enforcement team raided a store in the industrial estate following a tip-off from the General Operations Force.

“During the raid we found a Thailand-registered lorry laden with subsidised diesel. A total of 1,280 litres of diesel in the store and equipment used for siphoning oil were confiscated. The seizures are worth a total of RM207,004,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a Thai lorry driver was among the three suspects, aged 50 to 56, who were arrested.

The store was used for keeping diesel bought from several petrol stations in the Kubang Pasu district before it was ferried to Thailand by lorries, he said. - Bernama