Three men nabbed to help probe into fatal accident in Parit Sulong

BATU PAHAT: Police have arrested three local men to facilitate an investigation into an accident involving three vehicles that killed a man at Jalan Parit Jalil, Parit Sulong here, last Monday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said those arrested were aged 31, 39, and 49.

He said the 3.30 pm incident involved a Proton Wira, a Perodua Axia and a Mazda CX5.

Ismail said the accident was believed to have occurred when the Mazda CX5 driver and his friend were trailing the Proton Wira from Tongkang Pechah to Parit Sulong.

“When they arrived at the scene, the Proton Wira driver suddenly hit the brake, causing the Mazda CX5 to lose control and crash into the back of the car,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the collision, the Proton Wira veered into the opposite lane before being hit by a Perodua Axia car driven by a 42-year-old man, killing the 43-year-old Wira passenger.

Ismail said a preliminary investigation revealed that the Mazda CX5 driver claimed that he saw a man steal a mobile phone from a lorry parked at a factory in Bandar Putera Indah, Tongkah Pechah, before fleeing the scene in the Proton Wira car.

He said the incident led the Mazda CX5 driver on a 12-kilometre chase that ended in a fatal crash.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, as well as Section 304(b) and Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said. - Bernama