PETALING JAYA: The magistrate’s court here today issued a five-day remand order on three men to facilitate investigations into the murder of a pub manager at 8 Avenue Business Centre, Section 8, here in December of last year.

The order to remand the suspects, aged between 20 and 30, was made by the court assistant registrar, Hairol Azhar Mohd Ishak under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the incident at 6.38 am on Dec 16, the 28-year-old victim was believed to have been assaulted by a group of men armed with machetes while standing in front of the premises with several men.

From an inspection of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording, it was found that before the incident, there was a quarrel between several men in front of the location at 5.32am.

The victim who was severely injured by slash wounds was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team at 7.40am.

A couple and three bouncers were remanded the next day to facilitate investigations into the murder. — Bernama