KLUANG: A teacher is in critical condition in hospital after he was slashed several times by three men in front of his house in Taman Seri Impian here early today, according to police.

Kluang District Police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said a neighbour reported the attack to the police at about 7am after hearing the 37-year-old teacher’s shouts for help.

The teacher was on his way to work at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Perdana here, he said in a statement.

“The neighbour said the assailants wore masks and were armed with machetes. They slashed their victim on the head, hands and legs. They had come in a Perodua Myvi car. The assailants did not take any personal belongings or damage property,” he added. - Bernama