Three mischievous youths remanded for four days

SEREMBAN: Three youths who found themselves in trouble with police after committing mischief at a convenience store in Nilai on Thursday, have been remanded for four days from today.

The remand order against the three, aged 18 to 20, was issued by magistrate’s court registrar Nurharyatie Mohd Saini at the Seremban magistrate’s court, here.

The youths were remanded to facilitate the investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief.

On Thursday, a one minute and 10 second long video clip showing a person intentionally smashing some foods on the shelf and messing up the display of a convenience store while being recorded by another with the third person laughing at his antics, went viral online and incited anger from netizens. - Bernama