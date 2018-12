JOHOR BARU: Six crew members have been rescued while three remain missing after merchant vessel MV Amanda capsized and sunk in waters off Kota Tinggi, this afternoon.

Johor Maritime director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC Johor) under the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had activated a search and rescue operation immediately after receiving a report on the incident which occurred at 2pm, 3.3 nautical miles east of Tanjung Sepang, Kota Tinggi.

“Based on information from the captain of the ship, MV Amanda suffered damage to the generator which caused the ship’s wheel to stop functioning.

“The captain had done a ‘full astern’, but the ship could not retreat because the waves were too strong,“ he said through a statement here tonight.

Aminuddin said the waves pushed the vessel, causing it to collide with another, and MV Amanda finally capsized and sunk.

He said a search and rescue base was set up at the Pengerang Maritime Post near Kota Tinggi to coordinate the search for the three missing crew members, and that an update would be issued at 10am tomorrow. — Bernama