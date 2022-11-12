Three monitoring stations in three states record above danger level readings

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) river monitoring stations in Pahang, Johor, and Kelantan have recorded water level readings above the danger mark as of 10 am Sunday.

According to JPS’ official website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the danger levels were detected at the Sungai Lipis station at Batu Malim in Raub, Pahang; Sungai Muar station at Kampung Awat, Segamat in Johor and the Rantau Panjang station in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

The latest flood warnings as well as information on rising river levels and heavy rainfall, can be obtained at its official website or via Public infobanjir Twitter account.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a significant weather forecast for the whole country for three days from today until Tuesday

It stated that thunderstorms are expected in several areas across the country this afternoon, with the exception of Kelantan and Terengganu, which will only experience rain.

In the evening, rain is expected throughout the Peninsular, Sabah (on the West Coast and Kudat), and Sarawak (except Miri and Limbang). and thunderstorms are predicted in Sabah involving the interiors, Tawau, Sandakan, and Labuan.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Labuan and Tawau, Sabah, tomorrow morning, while rain is predicted for the whole country, except for Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Sabah (Sandakan) and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Miri, and Limbang).

MetMalaysia said thunderstorms are expected to hit the whole country except for Kelantan and Terengganu, while only rain is predicted in Pahang tomorrow evening (Dec 12).

On Monday night, rain is expected countrywide except for Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Sarawak (Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu), and Sabah (Tawau and Kudat).

On Tuesday, rain is expected in Labuan, Terengganu, Penang, Kelantan, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor in the morning while thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon across the country except for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Sabah (Kudat).

Rain is also expected at night in the peninsula except for Perlis, Sarawak, and some areas in Sabah (inland, west coast, Sandakan, Kudat), and Labuan. - Bernama