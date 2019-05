KUALA LUMPUR: Three directors of an investment company including a woman with a Datuk Seri title, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to promoting and conducting a direct sales business without a licence last year.

Datuk Seri Lai Chai Shuang, 49, Wong Tat Foong, 40, and Chai Ling Mooi, 48, all directors of Monspacemall Sdn Bhd entered the plea after the charges were read out to them before Judge Manira Mohd Nor.

On the first count, Lai, as the company director allegedly promoted the Monspace pyramid scheme which was an offence under Section 27B of the Direct Sales Act and the Anti-Pyramid Scheme 1993 which provides a fine of not less than RM500,000 and not more than RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

On the second count the accused was charged with conducting a direct sales business without a valid license issued by the Direct Sales controller under Section 6 of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993.

The charge framed under Section 4(2) of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993 and punishable under Section 4(2)(b) of the same act provides a maximum fine of RM200,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both upon conviction.

Meanwhile Wong and Chai were each charged with conducting a direct sales business without a valid licence and promoting the pyramid scheme under the same act

The three directors allegedly committed the offences at two premises in Jalan Jalil 1, Bumi Bukit Jalil, Sungai Besi-Puchong Highway here between June 14 and July 19, 2017.

Judge Manira allowed Lai bail of RM400,000, Wong RM20,000 and Chai RM200,000 and ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

The court fixed June 14 for mention. — Bernama