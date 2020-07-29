Three-month extension of moratorium for those who lost jobs (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to implement the moratorium extension and targeted bank assistance that focuses on helping those who are really in need.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said for individuals who lost their jobs in 2020 and still haven’t gotten a new job, they will enjoy a targeted extension of three months, followed by further extension by the banks depending on their situation.

“Secondly, for individuals who still have a job but their salary is affected or lesser due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the monthly instalment will be reduced in accordance to the rate that salary is reduced, depending on the type of loans taken,“ he said in an address broadcast on live television today.

He cited an example whereby for a housing loan or personal loan, the instalment will be reduced on the same rate as the salary is reduced and that the assistance is only for six months with extension given depending on the individual’s salary situation.

Besides that, Muhyiddin said the banks has given commitment to help all borrowers, whether individual or Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) such as businessman, traders or those who are self-employed, that were affected by Covid-19.

“Depending on the situation, the assistance may be offered including paying just the interest for a period of time, extending the duration of the whole loan or give other sorts of exemption until the borrower achieves financial stability,“ he said.

For hire purchase loans, the banks will provide choice of appropriate scheduled installments that comes under the Hire Purchase Act. For example, the repayment period can be extended to a lower monthly installment rate.

Muhyiddin said this move is expected to benefit 3 million individuals and SMEs. The qualified borrower can apply and contact their respective banks from August 7 onwards.

Previously, he said the moratorium worth RM38.3 billion have benefited 7.7 million people, as well as SMEs with their RM20.7 billion moratorium benefitting 243000 businesses.