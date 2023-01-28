Three-month old baby dies at Bangi nursery

KUALA LUMPUR: A three-month-old baby boy died while in the care of his babysitter at a nursery in Bandar Baru Bangi near here yesterday.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a nurse of a private hospital in Bandar Baru Bangi called to inform of the incident at 12.10pm.

He said the baby who was brought in unconscious, had failed to respond to emergency treatment and was later confirmed dead.

Police investigations found that the baby was in good health when his mother sent him to the Section 15 nursery at 7.15am but at about 10.30am the babysitter found him unconscious.

There were no visible signs of injury and the body has been sent to Serdang Hospital Forensic Department for an autopsy.

Mohd Zaid said checks found that the nursery had been operating with a valid licence from the Selangor Social Welfare Department since 2014 adding that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama