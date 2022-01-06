Three-month rent exemption for 2,072 PAKR households - Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed to a three-month rent exemption for Low-Cost Public Housing (PAKR) from January, said Menteri Besar Datu Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said in a statement today that the decision was made at the state government meeting yesterday, which also involved PAKR residents with rent arrears.

The rent exemption, according to Wan Rosdy, was to ease the burden of flood victims, including PAKR residents who are from the B40 group.

A total of 2,072 households will benefit from the exemption, which involves RM300,800 per month. - Bernama