KUALA LUMPUR: A college student who rammed into a traffic police officer with his car has been jailed for three months and fined RM5,000 by the magistrate’s court here today.

Tan Wooi Zhan, (pix), 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail and a RM15,000 fine. The court also suspended his driving license for three years.

Tan was shaking and he almost broke down in tears when magistrate M. Saravanan passed the sentence.

He pleaded for leniency, saying he had no intention of hitting the policeman and had immediately given the victim first aid.

“You can see in the video that I pulled the emergency break as soon as I saw the police in front of me,“ Tan stated.

“I checked him from head to toe twice as I had studied first aid before. I really had no intention and am very sorry for the incident. I was trying to avoid a car that suddenly cut into my lane and I panicked.”

Tan was ordered to serve his jail term from today.