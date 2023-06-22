Three more benefit from Magnum’s Community Support Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Magnum’s commitment to supporting the needy and less fortunate in society is demonstrated through its “Magnum Cares” Community Support programme, which responds to the needs of disadvantaged individuals in the communities it serves.

Through the “Magnum’s Community Support Programme”, a total of RM4,500 was donated to three beneficiaries from Kuala Lumpur to help them to reduce their financial burdens.

Lim See Chin, Vice President – Regional Head, Selangor and East Coast handed over the donation cheques to Yoong Mew Sin, 60, from Saujana Puchong, Sarojah Subramaniam, 40, from Taman Muda Cheras and Ramu Applanaidu, 57, from Kuchai Jaya. Each of them received RM1,500 in aid.

Yoong is the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus disease patient who lost her visual sense in both eyes. Sarojah is an OKU member with learning disabilities and needs pervasive care on her medical and living expenses. Ramu is also an OKU member who had severe injuries caused by accident and needs care on his daily live, to support his medical and living expenses.