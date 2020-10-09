Three more clusters detected today - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Three new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in the country, namely the Atap Cluster in Sabah, Bah Lada Cluster in Perak and Sahabat Cluster in Terengganu

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the index case of the Atap Cluster in Kota Kinabalu (case 12,880) underwent symptomatic screening on Oct 4 and was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Close contact screening has identified three more positive cases, while nine individuals are still awaiting results,“ he said in a media conference via the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

For the Bah Lada Cluster in Perak Tengah and Hilir Perak, Dr Noor Hisham said they were the 12,374th index case and the 13,978th case, which were identified upon return from a high-risk area in Sabah on Oct 3 and 6.

“They have been admitted to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Perak. Close contact screening has identified two more positive cases, while six individuals are still waiting for the results,” he said.

For the Bah Cluster in Marang and Kuala Nerus, Dr Noor Hisham said the index cases were the 10,766th case and the 10,767th case identified as a result of the high risk areas screening on Sept 25.

“The individuals have been admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital, Kuala Berang. The close contact screenings have detected eight more positive cases and 44 individuals are still waiting for the results,“ he said.

Apart from that, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 14 other active clusters with positive cases, namely 22 cases from the Ramai-Ramai Cluster, 13 cases from the Benteng LD Cluster, seven cases each from the Tembok Cluster and Remand Prison Cluster as well as five cases from the Tujuh Serangkai Cluster.

Others include four cases each from the Laut Cluster and Bah Sintok Cluster, two cases each from the Selasih Cluster and Tanamera Cluster as well as one case each from the Bangau-Bangau Cluster, Jalan Meru Cluster, Island Cluster, Benteng PK Cluster and Bah Puchong Cluster. — Bernama