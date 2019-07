JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) has issued an immediate order to three more factories to stop operations after they were found to have violated provisions of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

The order was issued yesterday, and brings to six the number of factories ordered to stop operations, said Johor DoE director Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar when contacted by Bernama today.

“However, the offences are not related to the emitting of foul-odour gases,“ he said.

He also said that the operation over the past few days has been focused on the chemical factories and factories using chemicals as well as those that produce toxic and hazardous effluents.

“Up to yesterday, 90 factories were inspected in the operation,“ he said. — Bernama