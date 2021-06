KUCHING: Three more localities in Sarawak, namely, in Julau, Pakan and Betong have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the EMCO was being enforced at Jalin longhouse, Sungai Masit in Julau, Kelambu longhouse, Ng Bekakap in Pakan and Kampung Hulu Tambak, Betong from today until June 16.

It also announced the end of the EMCO at Linggang longhouse, Merampu and Sat longhouse, Ulu Kakup in Pakan tomorrow. The EMCO at Buking longhouse, also in Ulu Kakup, will end on June 5.

Sarawak recoded 588 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative number to 48,620.

Meanwhile, five more fatalities from the viral infection were recorded today, bringing the total number thus far to 305. — Bernama