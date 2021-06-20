Three more PPV, four mobile PPV to open next week in Sibu

SIBU: The Sibu Division will have three more vaccination centres (PPV) and four mobile PPV for longhouses in rural areas to facilitate villagers in receiving Covid-19 vaccines, next week.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the three PPV will be at Dewan Suarah, University College Technology Sarawak, and Dewan Lakis.

Dr Annuar, who is also Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister, also slammed the actions of some irresponsible parties who were trying to influence the public not to receive vaccination.

“Some people said in Sibu, many individuals have been vaccinated, but the cases are still rising. Statements like this are not good. We have to create awareness among the people to receive vaccination,” he said during a live telecast on his Facebook last night.

He also asked teachers who have received their vaccination shots to help persuade over 150 teachers in Sibu who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

When contacted by Bernama today, he said he wanted to know the reasons why the teachers did not want to take the vaccination. -Bernama