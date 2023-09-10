Three mosques under Jakim to hold solat hajat for Palestine after Isyak prayer tonight

PUTRAJAYA: Three mosques under the purview of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), namely the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya, will hold solat hajat (prayer of need) and recital of Qunut Nazilah to pray for the wellbeing of the Muslims in Palestine after the Isyak prayer tonight.

Religious Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said all mosques and surau under the purview of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) have also been asked to hold the solat hajat at the same time.

“I call on all Muslims to perform solat hajat and recite Qunut Nazilah tonight and pray for our Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Na’im also called state religious departments and councils to heed the call to hold the prayers at the mosques and surau in their areas.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that at least 413 Palestinians have been killed, with 2,300 others injured, as a result of the latest Palestinian-Israeli clashes in the Gaza Strip which broke out on Oct 7.-Bernama