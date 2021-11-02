Three motorcyclists including two Pakistanis killed in crash in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: Three motorcyclists including two Pakistani men were killed in an accident at Kilometer 4, Jalan Chuah - Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson near here last night.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the accident occurred at about 7pm when a motorcycle ridden by P. Daneshwaran, 22, was believed to have collided with a motorcycle ridden by two Pakistani men, Usman Muhammad, 34, and Hassan Ahmad, 29.

He said initial investigations revealed that Daneswaran who was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle and was believed to be on his way to Bukit Pelandok to Lukut collided with a Modenas Kriss motorcycle ridden by Usman from the opposite direction.

He said the victims were thrown off onto the road due to the impact of the collision, adding that the police believed that the victims’ motorcycles could be out of control because of the heavy rain.

“As a result of the accident, the three victims sustained severe head injuries, but Usman was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers while Daneshwaran and Hassan died at the Port Dickson Hospital while receiving treatment,“ he said in a statement.

Aidi Sham said further investigations are ongoing under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama