Three motorcyclists killed in tragic crash with lorry

ALOR SETAR: Three motorcyclists were killed and another was seriously injured when their machines crashed into the rear of a lorry near a gas station in Tanjung Musang, near Pokok Sena, last night.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said those killed in the crash were all male, aged between 19 and 23. They died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

The injured victim was a 14-year-old boy, he added.

He said the police were informed of the crash involving four motorcycles and a lorry at about 10.50 pm.

The motorcycle and the lorry were heading in the same direction, from Alor Setar towards Jabi, Pokok Sena, when the motorcycles crashed into the rear of the lorry driven by a 56-year-old man, he said in a statement here today.

All the victims, including the injured, were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. - Bernama