Three Myanmar family members killed in two-car collision in Dungun

DUNGUN: Three Myanmar family members were killed while two others were seriously injured in a collision between two cars at Jalan Dungun while heading towards Bukit Besi in Kampung Paya Kemudi here today.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharuddin Abdullah said one of the deceased was identified as Shofeka Mohd Isalam, 23, while the identity of the two other victims who died, namely her husband and child, aged one year, are yet to be identified.

“In the 9.45am incident, it is believed that the family’s Perodua Kancil car from Padang Pulut was heading towards Bukit Besi before crashing head-on with a Proton Iswara car coming from Bukit Besi which had suddenly entered the opposite lane.

“Shofeka, her husband and son died while another son Omar Farok Hairul Bashar, 4, was seriously injured and taken to Dungun Hospital by the public,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the driver of the Proton Iswara, Nurhazwani Mohd Idris, 21, was also injured as he was trapped in the driver’s seat.

“The bodies have been taken to Dungun Hospital’s Forensic Unit,” he added.

Firemen took about 30 minutes to extricate the three bodies from the car and the driver of the Proton Iswara, Nurhazwani who was trapped in his seat, said Dungun Fire and Rescue Station chief, Mohd Aidil Khairim Abdul Wahab.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama