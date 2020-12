KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained three Myanmar men suspected of possessing drugs worth RM145,000, in a raid carried out at Taman Prima Selayang, Batu Caves on Tuesday morning.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the three suspects, aged between 29 and 46, were arrested in a raid at 10.05 am, while they were near their two vehicles parked in front of a mini market in the area.

Upon inspection, police found three transparent plastic packets of suspected syabu worth RM135,000 in a Honda City car, while two transparent plastic packets believed to be heroin worth RM10,000 were found in a Perodua Kembara vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai said all three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, but had no previous criminal records.

All of the suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday until Dec 24, to assist in investigations under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama