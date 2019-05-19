Three Myanmar nationals die in accident in Semanggol (Updated)

BAGAN SERAI: Three Myanmar nationals were killed, while seven were seriously injured and four others sustained minor injuries when the SUV they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a guardrail at KM190.6 North-South Expressway southbound near Semanggol early today.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman said in the 7.34am incident, the passengers were travelling from Alor Pongsu southbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the left guardrail.

He said due to the impact, three passengers were thrown out the vehicle and fell off the highway bridge in Kampung Tebuk Panchor, Semanggol. They all died at the scene.

Seven more passengers were seriously injured while four others sustained minor injuries and were sent to Taiping Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of three who were killed were sent to Parit Buntar Hospital for post-mortem, he said in a statement.

The initial investigation found that all passengers were Myanmar nationals who had no valid identification documents and the driver had fled the scene.

Zakaria said police arrested the four passengers who sustained minor injuries at the Taiping Hospital for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station’s operations chief Rozi Che Pa said the department, upon receiving the emergency call at 7.34am, rushed a fire engine and 12 firefighters to the scene.

He said upon arrival at the scene, the team found found six Myamnar nationals were thrown out of the vehicle and had fallen off the bridge.

The vehicle was ferrying 13 Myanmar men and a woman, aged 20 to 40, when the accident occurred, he added. - Bernama