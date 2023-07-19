Three Myanmar nationals found dead in car at Yong Peng R&R

BATU PAHAT: Three Myanmar nationals were found dead in a car parked at the Yong Peng rest and relax (R&R) southbound near here yesterday.

Acting Batu Pahat OCPD Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the car was locked, with its windows wound up and engine and air-conditioning running when the incident happened.

Police were alerted to the incident by members of the public at about 9.15 pm.

He said initial investigations showed that the victims, two men aged 23 and 25, and a 27-year-old woman, were on their way from Genting Highlands, Pahang to Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang, in the borrowed car.

“They are believed to have stopped at the rest area to sleep in the car,“ he said in a statement today.

Several witnesses told police that they knocked on the car and tried to help when they noticed three people lying motionless in the car, which has been parked there for some time.

“When the three did not respond, the witnesses smashed one of the windows to unlock the doors in an effort to wake them up.

“They called police for help when they realised that the three were unconscious,” he said, adding that medical personnel who arrived in an ambulance at 10.10 pm pronounced them dead at the scene.

He said the case had been classified as sudden death and the bodies had been sent to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the nearest police station or Johor police contingent at 07-2212999 or Batu Pahat district police headquarters at 07-4343999. -Bernama