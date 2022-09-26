Three nabbed for beating up Aussie at KL nightclub

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained three men for assaulting an Australian man at a nightclub at Jalan Tun Razak here on Friday.

A video of the brawl had gone viral on social media, showing the bloodied victim getting beaten up by five to six men before eventually falling over.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the incident occurred at 4.54am on Friday.

He also added that the fight involved five to six men.

One of the suspects also used a sharp object to cause injuries to the victim.

The victim was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where he is in a stable condition.

“We have detained three men aged between 20 and 30 in connection with the brawl.

Supt Ashari said the police were still tracking down other suspects at large.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with a weapon, which provides for a five-year jail sentence, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.