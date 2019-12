GEORGE TOWN: Two men and a woman were arrested for cultivating ganja (cannabis) plants in a luxury condominium unit in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the three suspects, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested in a raid following intelligence gathering and public tip-offs.

He said police also seized 54 pots of ganja plants, ganja leaves weighing 2.6 kg and 48 ganja seeds, all valued at about RM1.21 million.

“Investigation found that they have been growing it for six months hydroponically, a gardening technique without soil in that residential unit,” he told a press conference, here today.

He said all suspects have been remanded until next Monday to assist the investigation.

Police also confiscated a Toyota Vios worth RM45,000, while the investigation was conducted under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for cannabis cultivation and Section 39B of the same law for drug trafficking, he explained.

In a different raid at a premises in Bukit Tambun, Seberang Perai Selatan on Tuesday, Khalil said police seized syabu weighing 17,522g, 23,606 ecstasy pills and 1,001g of MDMA (ecstasy in powder form), all worth RM2.22 million.

He said police also arrested a 46-year-old local man and seized a Modenas D400 motorcycle worth RM12,000 in the raid held between 1.30pm and 2.30pm carried out by the Penang and Selangor NCID.

He said it was a follow-up from previous raid carried out on Nov 21, in which 10 plastic packages containing 10,000g of drugs suspected to be syabu were seized in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“The packages are believed to be shipped to Sabah via courier service,” he added. - Bernama