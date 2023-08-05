Three nabbed for stealing motorcycles

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Three men, including two teenagers believed to have been involved stealing motorcycles around Kangkar Pulai here, were arrested on May 1.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the suspects, aged between 14 to 21 were nabbed at 7.50 pm after receiving reports of motorcycle theft at an apartment on April 18.

“Police also seized three EX5 motorcycles. Investigations revealed that the motorcycles were stolen for personal use during the Aidilfitri celebration,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the three suspects who did not have any previous records, have been actively stealing motorcycles since last month, especially in apartment areas and mosques.

In a separate case, he said police detained couple (lovers) and a man for allegedly being involved in house break-ins and car jacking, on May 6.

He said the lovers, aged 31 and 26, respectively, and their 36-year-old male counterpart were arrested at 8.30 am near Tampoi and Larkin in Johor Bahru.

The arrest was made following a police report received from a 29-year-old local man who informed that his mother’s house in Tam Bukit Indah was broken into on May 2 and 3.

“After interrogation, police seized three vehicles and various valuables worth RM300,000,” he said.

Rahmat said the couple had previous convictions and tested positive for methamphetamine, while their counterpart had 10 previous records including for drugs. But the initial urine test was negative.

The trio would be remanded for five days beginning May 7 and the case investigated under Section 457/379A of the Penal Code. -Bernama