Three nabbed for trying to rob jewellery shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed two local men on suspicion of planning to rob a jewellery shop at Jalan 7/62A Bandar Manjalara, Kepong, here last Sunday (Sept 4).

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the incident happened when four policemen from the Kepong Police Station were patrolling to detect vehicle window-breaking activities in the area at 8.54 pm.

He said during patrolling, police chanced upon two suspects, aged 42 and 43, in a Proton Wira car, behaving suspiciously at the location.

“Upon investigation, police found two pistols and some live bullets in the vehicle, in addition to eight bullets in the pocket of one of the suspects, while another 10 bullets were found in the possession of another suspect.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were planning to rob a jewellery shop in the nearby area but foiled by the presence of police,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Azmi said after further investigations, his team raided a house in Jalan Klang Lama, here at 1.15 am and arrested a 47-year-old local man who is believed to be the mastermind.

He said in the raid the police also found RM129,300 in cash and 39 packets of jewellery estimated to be worth RM175,000.

“Investigations revealed that the mastermind had five criminal records with three cases involving firearm offences while one of the two suspects arrested in Bandar Manjalara has one criminal record,“ he said.

He said the two suspects arrested in Bandar Manjalara would be remanded for seven days starting yesterday while the mastermind would be remanded for seven days starting today. - Bernama