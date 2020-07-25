Three nabbed in Klang over robbery cases

KLANG: Police detained three individuals believed to be involved in robbery cases in two separate arrests around Klang, early morning yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli when contacted said that two individuals, including a woman, aged 31 and 38, were detained at Jalan Bandar Baru Klang at about 2am.

“The first arrest was made when a police team tried to inspect a Perodua Axia car that was parked on the road shoulder.

“However, as soon as the police officers and personnel introduced themselves, the suspects in the vehicle tried to flee by driving off in high speed but failed as the road was blocked by two police patrol cars,” he said.

Following the incident, the police had to fire three shots at the front and rear tires of the suspects’ vehicle to stop it from fleeing, he added.

“A search of the suspects’ vehicle found two transparent plastic packets, suspected to be syabu, weighing 5.31 grams, various tools used to break into the house, mobile phones, black face mask and drug paraphernalia.

“The interrogation of the two suspects then led to the arrest of another man, aged 30, in Bandar Bukit Raja here where the suspect was believed to be involved in a robbery attempt at a house in Jalan Pokok Sakat, yesterday,” he said.

He said that the three suspects had previous criminal records including drugs and robbery and are currently detained for investigation under Section 393 of the Penal Code. — Bernama