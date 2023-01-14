Three nabbed over sundry shop robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained three men in connection with the robbery of a sundry shop in Jalan Enggang, Taman Keramat, here, last Sunday involving RM5,000 in losses.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in the 9.25 pm incident, the three suspects, who posed as Customs officers, had come to the shop and pretended to conduct an inspection before they escaped with cash.

“However, one of the suspects, aged 35 years was nabbed by members of the public and the shop owner around the Taman Keramat area before being handed over to the police soon after they arrived at the scene at 9.45 pm.

“Preliminary checks found that the suspect, who works as a car accessories shop assistant, has three previous criminal records, including for drug-related offences. He also tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement here today.

Also seized were a folding knife, clothes and a walkie-talkie set believed to have been used during the robbery.

Mohamad Farouk said interrogation of the suspect led to the arrest of two others, aged 32 and 39, in separate raids at the Kota Warisan Apartment, Selayang and around Bandar Sri Damansara between 8.45 and 9.50 pm, yesterday.

He said the police also seized two mobile phones from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the 32-year-old unemployed suspect had eight previous records, while the other suspect, who is a lorry driver, had 20 previous records.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code. - Bernama