Three navy personnel killed in motor vehicle crash

RANAU: Three Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel from the Naval Region 2 (Mawilla 2) headquarters in Sandakan were killed while another was injured, in a crash at Jalan Ranau-Kota Kinabalu near here this afternoon.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Department chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said an emergency call was received at 1.03 pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firemen and rescue personnel found the accident involved an RMN lorry which had skidded,” he said when contacted.

Ridwan said the injured personnel was sent to Ranau Hospital, while the bodies of the other three victims were over to the police for further action.

According to a statement from Mawilla 2, the deceased were identified as Leading Seaman Maslim Abdul Rahim who is from Semporna, Able Seaman Mohamad Firdaus Mat Izan (Kluang, Johor) and Able Seaman Muhammad Arif Idris (Melaka); and the injured victim as Ordinary Seaman Vincent M Orel.

“In the incident, the RMN’s three-tonne lorry went out of control and skidded onto the shoulder of the road.

“All the personnel involved in the crash were heading from the Sandakan RMN Base to the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base in Teluk Sepanggar to carry out their official duties,“ the statement said. - Bernama