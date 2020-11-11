Three new clusters identified in Sabah - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Three new Covid-19 clusters - Karamunting, Saga and Haven - have been identified in three districts in Sabah today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

He said the Karamunting Cluster in Sandakan involved an index case detected through the screening of symptomatic individuals on Oct 15 and admitted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

Close contact screening identified 20 more cases and they have all been placed at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres of the Sandakan Sports Complex and Dewan Rafflesia Sandakan.

“As of noon today, 30 individuals have been screened, with 21 testing positive,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 development here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Saga Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, meanwhile, involved an index case who tested positive during the screening of symptomatic individuals on Nov 8.

He said close contact screening identified eight more new cases and all have been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Of the 56 individuals screened up to noon today, nine tested positive while 47 are still awaiting their results.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Haven Cluster, detected in Lahad Datu, involved five index cases identified from the screening of symptomatic individuals on Nov 5.

Close contact screening traced six more positive cases and all have been admitted to the Payang PPR Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre and Lahad Datu Hospital.

As of noon today, he said, 140 individuals had been screened. Of the total, 11 tested positive, 112 negative while 17 are still awaiting their results. -Bernama