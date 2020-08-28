Three new Covid-19 cases detected at military hospital, Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR: Three positive cases of Covid-19 infection were detected at the Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) in Terendak Camp, Malacca yesterday.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in a statement today confirmed that the cases involved two civilian patients and an army personnel who were being treated at the hospital on Aug 24.

“The virus was detected in the two civilian patients during pre-surgical screening and in the military personnel after seeking treatment for the symptoms. All of them were then sent to Malacca Hospital for isolation and further investigation.

“HAT, in collaboration with the Malacca Health Department, acted swiftly through the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospital-level infection control for investigation and detection of close contacts,“ it said.

According to the statement, the hospital also carried out decontamination work in areas suspected of contamination, and swab tests and isolation.

The statement added that swab tests were conducted on 138 people suspected of having had close contact with the patients and the results were pending.

Meanwhile, ATM’s Health Services Division and the Malacca Health Department are closely monitoring and continuously evaluating the situation.

The public is advised not to make any speculation that could create a false public alarm. — Bernama