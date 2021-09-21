Three new Covid-19 clusters declared in Sarawak

KUCHING: Three new Covid-19 clusters were declared in Sarawak today, involving two institutions in Sibu and a workplace cluster in Kuching.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said the Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster in Sibu involved students and residents of a childcare centre with 16 individuals tested positive out of 85 individuals screened.

For the Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster in Sibu, 36 out of 82 individuals screened tested positive for Covid-19 while for the Jalan P Ramlee Cluster in Kuching, 70 individuals were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Sarawak recorded 3,724 new infections today, of which 99.76 per cent were in categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms) while the remaining 0.24 per cent were in categories three (lung infections), four (requiring oxygen) and five (requiring ventilator).

The number of fatalities has increased to 709 after 12 new deaths were reported between Sept 10 and 20 in Betong, Sarikei, Kuching, Miri, Limbang, Kapit and Sibu.

One of the death cases involved a 15-year-old boy who suffered brain injuries following an accident last July and the rest involved individuals aged between 60 and 91 with chronic illnesses.

