Three new members sworn in, Perak exco list now complete

IPOH: The three vacant seats in the Perak executive council have been filled as three new members took their oath of office today.

The three state assemblymen - from Umno representing Barisan Nasional (BN) - are Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota), Mohd Zolkafly Harun (Lintang) and Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud (Changkat Jering).

The swearing-in ceremony was held before Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah prior to the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the Perak 14th State Legislative Assembly at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

Sultan Nazrin in his opening address said: “This morning, I have assented to another three state assemblymen to be being sworn in as members of the State Executive Council.

“A new trust has been given. You are to fulfil this responsibility with sincerity and honesty according to the rule of law and guided by the Constitution,” the Sultan said.

On March 31, seven state assemblymen were sworn in as state exco members at the Kinta Palace here following a political realignment in Perak after Perikatan National received the mandate to form the government and take over the administration from Pakatan Harapan.

Among them were BN’s representatives namely Umno State Liaison Committe chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad (Kota Tampan); Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah) and Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup).

Also sworn-in were PAS state assemblymen, namely its State Commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) and Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama).

The rest are Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) representatives namely Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) and Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau).

The latest composition of Perak State Legislative Assembly comprises BN (25); DAP (16); Amanah (five); Bersatu (four); and one each from PKR, PAS and Independent, respectively. - Bernama